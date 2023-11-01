Eureka Energy Corp. Announces Agreement With Paraguay Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eureka Energy Corporation Logo

Eureka Energy signs agreement with Paraguay Ventures for renewable energy development through possible public-private partnerships with Paraguayan government.

- Roger FordSHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eureka Energy Corporation announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with the Paraguay Ventures Firm, represented by Attorney Alejandro Rodríguez and Mr. Pablo Martínez, who will manage the agreements and participations to develop projects related to renewable energy in Paraguay.Eureka President Roger Ford indicated that Paraguay Ventures would represent the company in Paraguay with the objective of managing and advancing possible agreements through public-private participation with the government of Paraguay, focused on the development of solar installations and bioenergy.Eureka Energy Corporation signed a representation agreement earlier in October with the Paraguay Ventures firm, which will be in charge of managing agreements to begin working on specific energy projects, opening the doors for private investments and the creation of thousands of jobs in the South American country."We are excited about our relationship with Paraguay Ventures, focused on developing projects in Paraguay around the construction of large-scale solar farms and the integration of biomass to produce energy-related products. This will create opportunities in the renewable energy and bioenergy sector for our company and for Paraguay," said Roger Ford.Paraguay Ventures is a company dedicated to the advice, management, and representation of local and foreign companies. They present Paraguay as a favorable place for investments, especially in energy generation plants, which complements perfectly within a framework of sustainability with great energy potential, not only hydroelectric, but also other renewable sources such as biogas, biomass, and solar energy.Eureka Energy Corporation and Paraguay Ventures are already working on development strategies and possible locations for energy facilities, which will be a great contribution to the country as a private investment, generating renewable energy and creating jobs that will benefit thousands of Paraguayans.

Roger D Ford

Eureka Energy Corporation

+1 (307) 683-0566



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn