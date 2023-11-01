Novusnorth Unveils Strategic Focus On Financial Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle Palomera, Co-Founder and Chief Growth OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NovusNorth, a pioneering force in digital experience solutions, is proud to announce its strategic focus on the Financial Services Industry. Leveraging its team's extensive experience and deep understanding of financial services, and augmenting its core consulting practice providing product and CX strategy, experience design, development and delivery, NovusNorth will also provide jump-starter packages of modern personas, journeys, and more, enabling clients to fast-track their digital design, development, and transformation initiatives.With a commitment to driving tangible results and accelerating digital transformation in the financial services sector, NovusNorth's consulting practice combines industry expertise, innovative outcome-based methodologies, and cutting-edge technology solutions with a CX and UX lens. The jump-starter packages offer additional comprehensive frameworks and tools that assist clients in rapidly building modern personas, customer journeys, and other crucial components of successful digital initiatives.NovusNorth works with both F500 as well as fintech startups to create and deliver world class digital experiences and platforms that drive business outcomes. The team has unparalleled experience across all segments of the industry and has worked with top global banks, asset managers, institutional, commercial and consumer lenders, digital banks, insurers, and more.Unique Benefits and Features of NovusNorth's Financial Services Practice Include:1. Jump-Starter Packages: NovusNorth's jump-starter packages equip financial institutions with the foundational elements needed to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. These packages include pre-built modern personas, customer journey maps, and other essential artifacts that serve as a springboard for designing and developing customer-centric digital solutions. By leveraging these packages, clients can save valuable time and resources while ensuring alignment with best practices.2. Building a Thriving Client Peer Community: NovusNorth recognizes the value of fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its clients. As part of its strategic focus, NovusNorth will develop a unique client community, providing a platform for financial institutions to connect, exchange insights, and learn from one another. This collaborative environment will empower clients to stay abreast of industry trends, share success stories, and collectively drive innovation in the financial services space.3. Engaging Events and Specialized Content: In line with its commitment to client success, NovusNorth plans to host engaging events that bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and clients to explore emerging trends, exchange ideas, and discuss challenges and opportunities. Additionally, NovusNorth will continue to offer specialized content, such as the highly acclaimed NovusNorth Expert Series, which features video thought leadership discussions on experience design, technology, and digital transformation within financial services.Michelle Palomera , Chief Growth Officer of NovusNorth, commented, "We are excited to focus our consulting practice on the Financial Services Industry by leveraging our industry depth and provide our clients with accelerators for their digital initiatives. By leveraging our deep industry experience and offering a collaborative client community, we aim to empower financial institutions to achieve their digital transformation goals and create exceptional customer experiences. Our modern approach to consulting uses lenses such as AI, voice and measurement to ensure we can collaborate with our clients to take advantage of opportunities to innovative while delivering value.."To learn more about NovusNorth's consulting practice, jump-start accelerator packages and the thriving client community, visit or contact their sales team at .About NovusNorth:NovusNorth is a trailblazer in digital solutions, specializing in empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. With a focus on design excellence, innovative methodologies, and cutting-edge technology solutions, NovusNorth delivers transformative solutions that drive business growth and elevate customer experiences. Through its consulting practice, NovusNorth combines deep industry expertise, jump-starter packages, and a collaborative client community to accelerate digital transformation in the Financial Services Industry.

