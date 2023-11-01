Forbidden Passion Meets Immortal Evil In New Gothic Fantasy“The Curse Of Antonia Arco”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taboo themes abound in debut novel exploring obsessive love from Maxima Runo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The Curse of Antonia Arco,” a new gothic fantasy romance novel by author Maxima Runo, will be released on December 1, with presales starting on November 15. This fast-paced, action-filled story centers around the obsessive love between two young women and explores taboo themes rarely seen in mainstream media.The book focuses on Clara, a woman hired to work as a live-in librarian at a remote castle owned by the mysterious Countess Antonia Arco. Despite never having met, Clara is strangely obsessed with Antonia and quickly becomes enthralled in a passionate romance with the Countess upon her arrival. However, Clara soon realizes the castle holds many sinister secrets and that Antonia may be harboring a dark, immortal truth.As Clara descends further into the shadowy depths of the castle, she uncovers perverse eroticism, ancient rituals and unimaginable evil that places her life in mortal danger. Forced to confront the monster Antonia has become, Clara must make an impossible choice between her morality and her singular obsession with the Countess.According to Runo,“In recent years, taboo subjects like human trafficking and abuse of power have emerged in media with movements like Me Too and The Sound of Freedom. These are the themes that make“The Curse of Antonia Arco” relevant today. It's for readers interested in exploring edgy subjects while enjoying fantasy fiction and a gothic lesbian love story.”This first book in a planned series tackles philosophical questions about love, morality and the blurred lines between right and wrong. With its fast pace, dramatic twists and steamy romance,“The Curse of Antonia Arco” promises something for every adult reader, regardless of genre preferences.“The Curse of Antonia Arco” will be released in eBook, audiobook, paperback and hardcover formats. It is recommended for mature audiences only due to violent scenes and sexual content.Readers can visit antoniaarcobooks to pre-order and sign up for the newsletter to receive a free first chapter from the unreleased second book in the series. Follow Runo on Instagram at @maxima_runo.###

Media Relations

Maxima Runo

email us here