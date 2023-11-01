A Leap Forward: East Tennessee Greenworks Embraces Exclusive Tree Care Marketing For Client-Centric Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- East Tennessee Greenworks, a prominent tree care company based in Maryville, is celebrating significant success and growth through its collaboration with Tree Leads Today (TLT). The company, led by Jacob Kelso, has leveraged TLT's exclusive leads to expand its operations and achieve remarkable efficiency in serving clients in Maryville, Knoxville, and the surrounding areas in Loudon County, Blount County, and Knox County.The partnership with TLT has already produced impressive results for East Tennessee Greenworks, and Jacob Kelso couldn't be more delighted. "We just started working with TLT and have to say that the first weeks have been great; the phone was off the hook. We took almost 40 calls these past weeks," he remarked. The influx of leads generated by TLT has had an immediate and profound impact on the company's operations.What sets TLT apart for East Tennessee Greenworks is the concept of exclusive leads, ensuring that each lead is directed to one company and eliminates competition. Jacob Kelso explained, "What I like about exclusive leads is the leads are directed to one company, and that's it. We don't have to compete with many different other companies for the same job, unlike other marketing companies. Most of the leads we receive lead to successful jobs."The close proximity of these leads has allowed the company to optimize its operations significantly. Leads typically originate from one area, which enables the team to transition swiftly from one lead to the next, completing jobs more efficiently. Jacob Kelso stated, "Since leads are usually coming from one area, we can easily go from one to the next lead and are able to knock out jobs a lot faster; it cuts the travel/drive time down as well."While East Tennessee Greenworks provides various tree care services, they also emphasize their commitment to providing top-quality customer service. The company offers tree removal, pruning, assessments, land and lot clearing, crane services, cabling and bracing, 24/7 emergency services, and lawncare. With a strong team and a comprehensive inventory of equipment, they are prepared for any task, whether small or large.Jacob Kelso provided insight into how he prefers phone calls as leads, highlighting the advantages of direct client interaction. "I like the phone calls as I can instantly connect with the client, can hear what s/he needs and schedule the estimate on the spot. I do like that they are recorded so I can go back and listen to the recordings if I miss a piece of information."As a company with a mission to provide quality services at competitive pricing, East Tennessee Greenworks has earned a reputation for delivering excellent customer service and communication. They are fully insured and passionate about their work. Jacob Kelso emphasized their commitment to quality, stating, "We do this by having unmatched attention to detail in our maintenance sector, creative designs built around the customer's needs and desires, and built-to-last landscaping techniques that come with our guarantee to hold through the elements."In preparation for the upcoming fall and winter season, Jacob recommends property owners to consider tree maintenance. He advises, "Now is a good time to trim back your trees, remove dead branches and overgrowth before the winter arrives and ice or snow could break the limbs and impact the health of your trees."East Tennessee Greenworks has received praise from clients for their professionalism, speed, and quality of service. The positive reviews reflect the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.For more information about East Tennessee Greenworks please contact Jacob & Team at +1 (865) 469-6642 or .About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.

Jacob Kelso

East Tennessee Greenworks

+1 865-469-6642

