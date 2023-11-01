Holiday Romance Film 'Never Alone For Christmas' Debuting Exclusively At 15 AMC Theater Locations On Nov. 3Rd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 -- The holiday season just got even brighter with the announcement that the highly anticipated romantic comedy, "Never Alone For Christmas ," starring Mignon Von, Allen Maldonado and Macy Gray is extending its reach to 15 AMC Theater locations in anticipation of its official release on November 3rd. This market expansion is poised to bring the magic of the film to an even broader audience, making it a must-see experience for holiday movie lovers across the nation."Never Alone For Christmas" is more than just a Christmas movie; it's a captivating love story set against the enchanting backdrop of the holiday season. It's an invitation to dare to dream of love. Ultimately, it's a cinematic journey that immerses you in the magic of a Cajun Christmas," - Grits Carter, ProducerThe expanded theater list is a testament to the film's soaring popularity and the demand from audiences who are eager for a heartwarming holiday escape. AMC Theater screening markets include:- Albany 16- Southlake Pavilion 24- North Dekalb Mall 16- Statesboro 12- Mall Of Louisiana 15- Patton Creek 15- Concord Mills 24- South Barrington 24- Harbison 14- Columbus 15- Gulf Pointe 30- Studio 28- Barrywoods 24- Aventura Mall 24- Fayetteville 14- Statesboro 12The film follows the whimsical misadventures of Lauren and Miles, a young couple who unexpectedly call off their wedding as the holiday season begins. With Christmas holding a special place in their hearts, they find themselves facing a yuletide alone. The twist? They end up at the same holiday retreat with new companions. Official trailer:The season's only holiday-themed theatrical debut with African-American leads was written and directed by Kenny Young, produced by Grits Carter, Phil James and Ned Nalle, cast by Natasha Ward, edited by Sean Olson, still photography directed by Euripides Nunez and scored by Sandro-Morales-Santoro with two signature songs written by Kansas City based musician, Antonio Butler."It takes teamwork to make a dream work. Making films like this reconfirms that I'm doing purposeful work." - Phil James, ProducerTickets available at:

