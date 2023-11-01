Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards Is Coming To Orlando

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buy From A Black Woman 2022 Business of the Year winners with Ms Idella Doe Slater, who inspired the Della Award

Founder Nikki Porcher at the 2022 Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards

Annual awards ceremony celebrating Black Women Business Owners is being hosted at Afro TV Studios in Orlando

- Nikki PorcherATLANTA, GA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Buy From A Black Woman is excited to announce the fourth annual Black Woman Awards . This prestigious event will take place on November 4, 2023 at Afro TV Studios in Orlando, Florida. The Black Woman Awards will shine a spotlight on the notable contributions of Black Women Business Owners, honoring their resilience, creativity and dedication to their craft. This gala event will showcase a diverse range of outstanding Black Women Entrepreneurs from various industries, who have broken barriers, inspired change and achieved remarkable success."The Black Woman Awards symbolizes the unwavering spirit and brilliance of Black Women Business Owners. We're excited to celebrate their achievements and impact on their communities and the economy. This event is not just a recognition, but a call to action, urging the world to buy from, support and invest in Black Women Entrepreneurs," says Nikki Porcher, the founder of Buy From A Black Woman.The business awards are being held in Orlando to show solidarity with Black Women Business Owners based in Florida who are facing hardships due to the current political and social climate.“Historically oppressed groups can't always up and leave when things get bad because they don't have the resources to. So we'll be supporting Black businesses as a part of the awards. And we invite local businesses and community members to join us in supporting each other and celebrating Black Women who embody excellence, resilience and leadership in their businesses,” Nikki adds.The Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards will feature various categories, including:1. Accessory Business Of The Year- Flex-N-Fly- The Artsy Girl- Wrapped In My Roots2. Beauty Company Of The Year- AcARRE- Joy of Beauty- LAMIK Beauty- Sainte Nèl3. Book & Paper Good Company Of The Year- Copper and Brass Paper Goods- MLP Media4. Children's Company Of The Year- Anna + Pookie- Our Family's Doing Yoga6. Creative Artist Of The Year- Adaeze & Co.- Dejha B Coloring7. Drink Service Of The Year- Flyest- Sibahle Teas8. Health & Wellness Company Of The Year- Herbal Accession- LeslineDoesWellness9. Home Goods Business Of The Year- Be You Candles- Mahogany Brown Candle Co.- Vigorwicks Candle Co.10. Lifestyle Business Of The Year- Effie's Paper- Hair Affair Stimulating Growth Oil- MsPsGFree11. Professional Services Of The Year- Black Girl PR- She Prints It- W2S Marketing12. Skin Care Company Of The Year- Beutee Bath and Body- conditionHER- Lizzie's All-natural Products- Yara Shea BeautyAnd this year Buy From A Black Woman is debuting the“You Got This, Black Woman” Award to recognize the community favorite, meaning one business owner will walk away with two awards.The ceremony promises to be a memorable evening, bringing together influential figures, local leaders and entrepreneurs from across the country and within the Orlando community. Attendees can expect a black carpet event and a cocktail reception hosted by comedian Chanel Ali, in addition to the awards ceremony. The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased through the Buy From A Black Woman website .Buy From A Black Woman is proud to be partnering with Afro TV Studios for this event. Afro TV is a leader in polycultural Black content in North America, operating eight channels that broadcast TV shows and films from across the African and Black diaspora. Their state-of-the-art digital television studio is accessible and conveniently located in the heart of Orlando's tourism district.For more information on the awards ceremony, to find out about sponsorship opportunities or to partner with Buy From A Black Woman, please visit BuyFromABlackWoman.About Buy From A Black WomanBuy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

Nikki Porcher

Buy From A Black Woman

+1 404-660-1852

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The 2022 Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards