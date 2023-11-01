Farnek Expert Urges HSE Auditors To Embrace Digitalisation To Improve Health & Safety In The Workplace

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Ryan Mitchell head of QHSEW at UAE-based total FM company unveils company's new SAFETEK solution to industry peers at HSE forum in Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ryan Mitchell, head of Quality, Health, Safety, Excellence and Wellbeing (QHSEW), at leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek underscored the importance of digitalisation at the two-day HSE Forum, which opened today (Wednesday 1st) at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai.

Entitled – 'Revolutionising Health and Safety Auditing through Digitalisation', the aim of the forum, is to pilot a new era of auditing, leveraging the power of digitalisation, bringing innovative solutions and transformative tools to health and safety auditors. With global trends shifting towards digitalization, the forum is showcasing cutting-edge tools and mobile apps that are set to revolutionise how auditors traditionally operate, as well as exploring the significant benefits that this transformation brings to the HSE auditing community.

Mitchell, along with other panelists, stressed the benefits of digitalisation in HSE and the core areas that a digital mindset could be applied to improve HSE, as well as the issues facing implementation, while examining the solutions to overcome those challenges.

“SAFETEK which was developed in-house by Farnek group company HITEK is a digital safety management tool with the power of automation, which supports organisations that are trying to move from reactive to a more predictive approach.

“Our cloud and mobility-based solution was built specifically to digitalise the auditing process, including reporting, to work towards a safer workplace. SAFETEK includes reporting times and data analysis to provide insights for preventative action,” said Ryan Mitchell, Head of QHSEW at Farnek.

The high profile event attracted speakers representing UAE regulatory bodies such as Engr. Raed Al Marzooqui, Manager of Studies & Systems at Dubai Municipality, Dr. Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Federal Committee for Occupational Safety & Health Fellow & UAE Chapter Advisory, Suzan Al Ghanem, Section Head Organisational Resilience & Business Continuity at the Environmental Agency of Abu Dhabi and Binu Kalarickan, Director of Health, Safety and Environment at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority – Government of Ras Al Khaimah.

Other eminent speakers representing ADNOC, DP World, Emirates, Emirates Global Aluminum, DAMAC and Dubai Holding were also present.

SAFETEK's features include a safety KPI dashboard, which allows users to capture reports in the field, tracks follow up actions, can check the health status of employees, accommodates customised forms and checklists, schedules inspections and audits with notifications, as well as white labelling options and third-party integration.

“SAFETEK reduces downtime and ensures business continuity, which can lead to cost savings for organisations through reduced accidents, better resource allocation, and improved efficiency – not to mention a safer workplace,” added Mitchell.

At Expo 2020, Mitchell ensured the well-being of Farnek's onsite workforce, operating within the guidelines set by the Expo committee and several internationally renowned bodies, including the UK's Health & Safety Executive. He was also part of the team awarded the Gold Card Award at the Taqdeer Awards last year, recognising excellence in worker welfare and HSE.

He holds a Bachelor of Science honours degree from Florida A&M University and is an OSHA certified health & safety inspector. He is also skilled in ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 auditing and a member of CIWFM, MIFMA, and FEMA. He also holds NEBOSH H&S Certification.

About HITEK:

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.