Hoffmann Reed Announces Its Expansion In The Middle East With An Exclusive Launch Event

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 1st November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In a significant move for the regional business community, Hoffmann Reed is elated to announce its landmark launch in the Middle East. This exclusive event is set for November 9, 2023, at 10:00 am, taking place at the opulent Privilege, Level 75, SLS Dubai, United Arab Emirates.







Emerging from the strategic merger of Evolve Executive Search with three other regional co-founding Executive Search and Talent Advisory firms in 2019, Hoffmann Reed has rapidly established its presence in 16 cities across four continents. They are recognized for their deep expertise across various sectors, such as FinTech, Tech, Telco, FS, FMCG, Mining, Manufacturing, Health, Hospitality, and Education.

“With our initial foray into Dubai and soon in Saudi Arabia, we're poised to usher in a new era of executive talent solutions in the Middle East, tapping into the vibrant opportunities these markets offer,” shared Adam Ginster, Hoffmann Reed's Co-Founding Director for the Middle East and Africa region.

Operated in collaboration with Creative Zone, Dubai's esteemed business consultancy firm, the launch event promises to be a remarkable experience. It will also serve as a platform to showcase Hoffmann Reed's unique Board Evaluation and Talent Advisory services.

The event will be further illuminated by the esteemed presence of Mr. Andrew Tsepo Lebona, Head of Mission & Consul General of South Africa to Dubai and Northern Emirates. An invaluable networking opportunity awaits attendees, offering interactions with top-tier C-suite professionals and distinguished guests.

Hoffmann Reed warmly invites the business community to partake in this momentous occasion. Sharing the buzz online could be your ticket to this elite gathering. Engage with the news on digital platforms using the hashtag #HoffmannReedUAElaunch.

About Hoffmann Reed

Hoffmann Reed is a dynamic new global player in Executive Search & Talent Advisory. Born from the amalgamation of four regional firms with deep experience and expertise in each of their respective regions, in 2019, they have charted an impressive course across 16 cities worldwide, committed to excellence in talent acquisition, assessment and development.