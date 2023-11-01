Wemade And Fingerlabs Announce Strategic Collaboration To Drive WEMIX3.0 Blockchain Ecosystem Growth

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



Fingerlab's NFT-based on/offline CRM solution FAVORLET will enable real-world use of NFTs and other NILE projects

Fingerlabs will onboard NFT projects on NILE; and Collaborate with Wemade to create new NFT projects by the end of 2023







Singapore, 1st November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Leading Korean game developer Wemade has announced a strategic collaboration with Fingerlabs, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed FSN, to foster the blockchain ecosystem.

Fingerlabs is a Web3 specialized company under FSN, operating various Web3.0 services based on NFT technology including FAVORLET, an NFT-based on/offline CRM solution which supports the expansion of Web 3.0 across industries through easy wallet creation via social and custom account integration.

Wemade will be integrating FAVORLET into the NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution) DAO & NFT platform, which is based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet. As an NFT-based on/offline CRM solution, FAVORLET will enable real-world use of various NILE platforms and projects including Life DApp, Marketplace and NFTs by offering support for offline activations.

Fingerlabs plans to onboard NFT projects, in addition to launching new and innovative NFT projects on NILE, individually, as well as in collaboration with Wemade by the end of 2023.

The WEMIX3.0 ecosystem integrates gaming, finance, and community governance into a seamless, user-centric experience, and currently includes three major platforms – NILE, the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform and the Wepublic platform for the creation and management of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Wemade will continue to explore collaborations with leading Web3 companies to further expand the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem, and accelerate mass adoption of blockchain technology.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit for more information.