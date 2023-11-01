Pava Partners Takes Off

(MENAFN- Pressat) ● Independent financial advisor for technology-driven SMEs

● 12 partners acquire TD Cowen's Continental European investment banking business

● 50 employees at 5 locations in Germany and Switzerland

The current partners of Cowen Europe Group are taking over the Continental European investment banking business of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities. The spin-off has 12 partners and 50 employees and will continue the business as an independent company under the name Pava Partners.

Pava Partners advises entrepreneurs, investors, and companies and technology-driven and dynamically growing SMEs. Areas of sector expertise are Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer & Internet, and Business Services. Historically, the Pava Partners team has executed transactions with enterprise values between 30 and 300 million euros.

Larry Wieseneck, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at TD Securities and Vice Chair of TD Cowen, says:“As of today, TD Cowen's Continental European investment banking business begins operating as a separate and independent legal entity, Pava Partners. We could not be more excited for our former colleagues. I want to thank everyone at Pava Partners for their commitment, expertise, and teamwork during the years that we worked together. TD Cowen and Pava will continue to work together to execute certain historical global mandates. Where appropriate, we also look forward to collaborating on new client opportunities with Pava Partners in the years ahead.”

"We see our autonomous and independent positioning in the corporate finance advisory market with a focus on small and mid-cap M&A transactions and Debt Advisory", states Andreas Kinsky, Partner and CEO. "Of course, we will continue to build on our strong and international network. Clients appreciate our passion for value creation that characterizes our advisory services."

Lars Veit, Partner, continues: "We always advise our clients with two partners and thus bring our many years of international experience, process reliability, and excellent performance to every transaction. Our team is passionate and tenacious in getting even complex and challenging deals done."

Through this acquisition, Pava Partners takes over all current client mandates of Cowen Europe Group. Therefore, these client relationships will remain in place. Certain existing global mandates will continue to be jointly executed with TD Cowen.

The Pava Partners team has been working together successfully for over 20 years. The team has closed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion Euros in this time.

About Pava Partners

Pava Partners is one of the leading corporate finance consultancies for technology-driven and dynamically growing medium-sized companies. Pava is headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, and Zurich. 12 partners and 50 employees, a spin-off of TD Cowen, advise entrepreneurs, investors and companies on M&A transactions and financing. Focus sectors with strong expertise are Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer & Internet, and Business Services. The Pava Partners team has been working together for over 20 years and has since completed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion Euros.

