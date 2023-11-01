Cholera Outbreak In Zimbabwe And Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Pressat) CHOLERA UPDATE IN ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe recorded 5 964 suspected cholera cases , 1 055 confirmed cases , 5 696 recoveries , 43 Confirmed deaths and 123 suspected deaths as of 29 October 2023. 108 new suspected cholera cases were recorded with 3 suspected deaths and 2 laboratory confirmed results . The cases were reported from Chitungwiza 34, Buhera 31, Harare 11, Mutare 11, Gutu 11, Zaka 4, Chipinge 3, Chegutu 2 and Sanyati 1. 43 districts have cholera cases so far 102 hospitalized at Chiredzi 2, Zaka 3, Gutu 6 Bikita 3 , Buhera 38, Chipinge 13, Mutare Rural 14 Chimanimani 1 Makoni 2 BRIDH 10, C hitungwiza 4, UMP 1, Chegutu 3 Sanyati 1, and Bindura 1. The country recorded 34 New recoveries with a National Recovery Rate of 97 % & cases in-care 102.

Introduction:

Africa Health Organisation Country Director Simbarashe Sande Chifeya write to you today with a sense of urgency and determination as we address the devastating effects of the ongoing cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe. As of 29 October 2023, the country has recorded 5,964 suspected cases of cholera, with 1,055 cases confirmed. Tragically, we have also witnessed 43 confirmed deaths and 123 suspected deaths. The situation is dire, and we need your support to combat this crisis.

The Extent of the Outbreak:

The cholera outbreak has spread rapidly, affecting 43 districts across Zimbabwe. Currently, 102 individuals are hospitalized, requiring immediate medical attention. The Africa Health Organisation (AHO) is working tirelessly in collaboration with the Zimbabwean government to provide vital technical assistance and supplies, including water purification tablets and oral rehydration salts. Our aim is to contain the outbreak and prevent further loss of life.

Prevention Measures:

Preventing the spread of cholera requires a collective effort from all stakeholders. The AHO urges everyone to adopt the following preventive measures:

1. Frequent Handwashing: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water, especially after using the toilet or before eating. This simple act can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

2. Safe Food Consumption: Avoid consuming raw or undercooked meat. Ensure that all food is properly cooked and handled hygienically to prevent contamination.

3. Safe Water Consumption: Drink treated or boiled water to minimize the risk of cholera transmission. The AHO is actively involved in providing communities with access to clean water sources and promoting water treatment practices.

4. Hygiene Practices: Maintain good personal hygiene by practicing proper sanitation, including the use of clean latrines and disposal of waste in designated areas. Educating communities about the importance of hygiene practices is crucial in preventing the spread of cholera.

Raising Awareness and Mobilizing Support:

The AHO recognizes the significance of raising awareness about the cholera outbreak and mobilizing support. We are actively engaging communities through targeted awareness campaigns, disseminating information about preventive measures, and educating individuals about recognizing early symptoms of cholera. Furthermore, we are leveraging our partnerships and networks to garner support, both in terms of financial resources and essential supplies.

Call to Action:

The AHO is committed to working hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and Childcare and our partners to support the people of Zimbabwe during this challenging time. We implore all our friends and partners to join us in this critical effort. By combining our resources, expertise, and determination, we can effectively prevent the spread of cholera and save lives.

Conclusion:

As the cholera outbreak continues to wreak havoc in Zimbabwe, the Africa Health Organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to providing technical assistance, supplies, and raising awareness. We urge everyone to take immediate action by implementing preventive measures and supporting our relief efforts. Tourists should be extra vigilant or avoid outbreak areas. Together, we can make a difference and bring an end to this devastating outbreak.

Author: Simbarashe Sande Chifeya, AHO Zimbabwe Country Director, +263 785295580, email:

