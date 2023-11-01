Metro Rail In Srinagar, Jammu To Be A Reality Soon: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the dream of metro rail in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu will become a reality soon, while asserting that smart mobility to optimize transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is the top priority of his administration.
The LG was addressing a gathering after launching 100 electric buses under Srinagar Electric Bus Project here on Wednesday. He also flagged off a fleet of 75 e-buses at Nishat Bus Terminal.
E-buses will ply on 15 intra-city routes and 2 inter-city routes and will be running a minimum of 200 KM per day
ADVERTISEMENT
from 8 AM to 8 PM.
In his address, the LG congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the residents of Srinagar and adjoining districts on the occasion.
“Smart mobility to optimize transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority. The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve Carbon Neutrality as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. Read Also LG Sinha Talks Tough Against Terror In Unified Command Meet LG Thanks PM For Introducing Smart City Electric Buses In Srinagar
He said the Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating the 'modal shift' concept into reality through an integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people and contributing to the sustainability of society.
The LG further said the e-buses dedicated to the people today will ensure that daily commuters and office goers have access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and safe public transport systems for Srinagar city and the connected districts.
He directed the officials to ensure the dedicated Charging stations for the e-buses remain functional round the year.
At the launch ceremony, the LG expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the support and assistance in improving the urban transport in the UT.
“Soon the dream of Metro Rail in Srinagar and Jammu will become a reality,” Sinha added.
The e-buses are equipped with Universal Access and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, on-board vehicle tracking system, CCTV and emergency stop facility.
A dedicated Mobile app and online ticket payment facility have been developed for the convenience of the passengers. All the buses are integrated with Srinagar Smart City's Integrated Command & Control Centre.
A bus depot is coming up at Pantha Chowk and charging sub-stations have been developed for smooth operation of e-buses.
==
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01112023000215011059ID1107354256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.