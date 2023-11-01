Metro Rail In Srinagar, Jammu To Be A Reality Soon: LG

The LG was addressing a gathering after launching 100 electric buses under Srinagar Electric Bus Project here on Wednesday. He also flagged off a fleet of 75 e-buses at Nishat Bus Terminal.

E-buses will ply on 15 intra-city routes and 2 inter-city routes and will be running a minimum of 200 KM per day

from 8 AM to 8 PM.

In his address, the LG congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the residents of Srinagar and adjoining districts on the occasion.

“Smart mobility to optimize transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority. The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve Carbon Neutrality as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He said the Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating the 'modal shift' concept into reality through an integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people and contributing to the sustainability of society.

The LG further said the e-buses dedicated to the people today will ensure that daily commuters and office goers have access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and safe public transport systems for Srinagar city and the connected districts.

He directed the officials to ensure the dedicated Charging stations for the e-buses remain functional round the year.

At the launch ceremony, the LG expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the support and assistance in improving the urban transport in the UT.



“Soon the dream of Metro Rail in Srinagar and Jammu will become a reality,” Sinha added.

The e-buses are equipped with Universal Access and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, on-board vehicle tracking system, CCTV and emergency stop facility.

A dedicated Mobile app and online ticket payment facility have been developed for the convenience of the passengers. All the buses are integrated with Srinagar Smart City's Integrated Command & Control Centre.

A bus depot is coming up at Pantha Chowk and charging sub-stations have been developed for smooth operation of e-buses.

