Amtrak Board Of Directors To Meet In Virginia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 1, 2023, at the Richmond Main Street Station, with options to attend in-person or virtually.

The meeting will review fiscal year 2023 and provide an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2024.

Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. Participation will be limited. The registration deadline is Nov. 27, and advance registration is required for participation.