Amtrak Board Of Directors To Meet In Virginia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Public meeting with live streaming available on Dec. 1
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 1, 2023, at the Richmond Main Street Station, with options to attend in-person or virtually.
The meeting will review fiscal year 2023 and provide an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2024.
Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. Participation will be limited. The registration deadline is Nov. 27, and advance registration is required for participation.

WHO:

Amtrak Board of Directors



WHAT:

Public Meeting



WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023


12 noon Expo Tables Open


1 pm Presentations:
Fleet Acquisition New Service and Corridor Expansion Virginia Service Expansion Plans (VPRA) North Carolina Service Expansion Plans (NCDOT)


2:30 – 4 pm Public Board Meeting



WHERE:

Richmond Main Street Station ; 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA, 23219



RSVP:

Register at this
website
by Nov. 27, 2023
