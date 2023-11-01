Accuknox Zero Trust CNAPP Announces Free Forever Plan Now Available In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paul Calatayud, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, of ONDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP Announces Free Forever Plan Now Available in AWS MarketplaceAccuKnox, Inc., announced that it is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS consumers can now purchase and access AccuKnox Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), AccuKnox Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and AccuKnox Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) directly in the AWS Marketplace. AccuKnox's Zero Trust CNAPP delivers“Build to Runtime” Security and has the following unique differentiators:▪Agentless CSPM▪CWPP, powered by industry-standard telemetry engines like Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) and Linux Security Module (LSM)▪Advanced capabilities like:oRun-time security capabilityoInline remediation (as opposed to post-attack mitigation)oNetwork and application hardening, micro-segmentation, firewallingoDevSecOps integrationoContinuous compliance, drift detectionoSupport for public and private cloud security and air-gapped installationoSupport for modern (Kubernetes) and legacy (virtual machine) workloads.oSupport for Cloud, IoT/Edge, and 5G workloads“We are very pleased to partner with a Modern, Cloud Native, Zero Trust CNAPP innovator like AccuKnox. Zero Trust security is a commitment we have to our customers. AccuKnox's leading product combined with their successful track record of partnering with their customers forms the foundation for this objective. Their work with AWS furthers the value that AccuKnox can deliver to us,” said Paul Calatayud, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, of ONDA.Introducing the AccuKnox Free Forever Plan:With this AWS Marketplace listing, AccuKnox now offers a free tier of its Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) product, enabling organizations to experience durable cloud-native application protection.Benefits of AccuKnox Free Forever Plan:AccuKnox is proud to introduce the Free Forever Plan, in the world of cloud-native application protection. With this plan, users gain access to core AccuKnox features and resources designed to fortify cloud-native applications. All without spending a dime. Here's what you get with the AccuKnox Free Forever Plan: 250 Cloud Assets Scan; Onboard up to 20 Worker Nodes; 500 Container Images Scan at $0 Cost.AccuKnox & AWS Relationship:AccuKnox's work with AWS reinforces trust in cloud-native applications by combining the robust infrastructure of AWS with AccuKnox's comprehensive cloud-native security expertise.Fulfilling AWS Well-Architected Framework Requirements:AccuKnox meets the AWS Well-Architected Framework (AWS WAF) and AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR) requirements across four key pillars:1.Operational Excellence2.Security3.Reliability4.Performance EfficiencyFor more information, visit AccuKnoxAbout AccuKnoxAccuKnox® provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the lead contributor to the Kubernetes runtime security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project that has achieved over 600,000 downloads. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with Stanford Research Institute (SRI) and is anchored in seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security.Nat Natraj, CEO,

