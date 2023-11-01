(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legendary Chicago radio personality Terri Hemmert celebrates 50 years at WXRT

Terri Hemmert at Chicago Fest for Beatles Fans (photo credit: Terri Hemmert)

Terri Hemmert, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, and the late Lin Brehmer (photo credit 93XRT)

Golden Anniversary marked with on-air features, concert broadcast, tributes from public

- Terri HemmertCHICAGO, IL, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Beloved radio personality Terri Hemmert achieves a rare feat as she celebrates 50 years on WXRT. The iconic Chicago radio station, which celebrated its own 50 year anniversary last year, will mark the occasion beginning Friday November 3rd (50 years to the day since Terri's first air shift) at 8 a.m. when she joins Marty Lennartz on the morning show. She'll share stories and memorable moments from her career so far, her favorite songs, and throughout the day WXRT DJ's will read messages submitted by the public answering What does Terri Hemmert Mean To You?“I saw a picture in a teen magazine of Cleveland disc jockey Jim Stagg interviewing Ringo Starr on The Beatles' 1965 tour,” Terri Hemmert said.“I thought if I became a DJ I could meet The Beatles. Being surrounded by music I love and colleagues who are family while calling Chicago home - that's why I stuck around for 50 years.”The day's on-air celebration is capped by a special presentation of WXRT's weekly live music series Live From The XRT Concert Archives - Mavis Staples' performance from the Old Town School of Folk Music in November 2004. Mavis Staples and Terri Hemmert have enjoyed a decades-long friendship.The following day, Saturday November 4, Terri will host WXRT's (and one of Chicago's) longest-running radio programs Saturday Morning Flashback . From 9 a.m. till noon, Terri will capture 1973's spirit through music, memories and shared experiences.On Sunday November 5, Breakfast With The Beatles will feature the just-released Beatles song“Now And Then.” The song is the final new Beatles song and the first song to feature John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr recorded together as The Beatles since 1970's Let It Be. A fitting way to celebrate“Chicago's #1 Beatles Fan and foremost authority on the Fab Four.” Terri has produced and hosted the weekly program since its debut in 2002.The public is invited to share in the celebration at three iconic Chicago businesses with special ties to Terri:Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Ann Sather's on Belmont will offer a free homemade cinnamon roll to the first 93 people to mention Terri Hemmert's name.Laurie's Planet of Sound in Lincoln Square will have limited edition, commemorative ﻿50th anniversary placards of Terri's 20 essential albums. Some placards are autographed by Terri.Piece Pizza in Wicker Park will debut a signature pizza inspired by Terri. The All You Needs Is Piece and Love pizza, available through November 30th, is a red pizza with tangy red sauce, mozzarella, aged Pecorino Romano, Italian sausage, garlic, green peppers, and ricotta cheese. $5 from every pizza benefits Changing Worlds.Terri Hemmert was born in Piqua, Ohio and graduated Elmhurst College (now Elmhurst University) in Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in speech. Her broadcasting career began at the school's non-commercial radio station WRSE-FM/Elmhurst. Her professional experience commenced in 1970 at WGLD-FM/Oak Park. In 1972, she went to WCMF-FM/Rochester, New York before returning briefly to WGLD in 1973. She made her debut on WXRT on November 3, 1973.Muddy Waters, Moby, Paul McCartney, members of the Rolling Stones, Wilco, Smashing Pumpkins, Tom Petty, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, members of The Ramones, Pulitzer Prize winning writer Studs Terkel, Yoko Ono, and Ben Harper are among the hundreds of musicians and notable figures Terri has interviewed over five decades.Terri Hemmerts' accolades include: Chicago's first female morning drive personality (1981 - 1992), National Radio Hall of Fame inductee (2010), Honorary Doctoral Degree from alma mater Elmhurst University (2017), featured in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's“Rock and Radio” exhibit (2012), professor and lecturer at Columbia College (since 1975), distinguished White House guest for Paul McCartney's Library of Congress Gershwin Prize ceremony (2010), recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago chapter of the Recording Academy (2014), serves or served various arts, social service, and humanitarian advocacy organizations including AIDS Pastoral Care Network, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Acapella, and the Peace Museum. Her accomplishments were read into the Congressional Record in 2010 by United States Congressman Mike Quigley.

