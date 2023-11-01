Constructreach Hosts 'I Built This!' Initiative In Houston To Increase Visibility To Construction Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBT welcomes high school students from neighboring school districts to learn more about the construction and manufacturing industry.

Students participate in hands-on activities related to carpentry, fixturing, design and technology, mechanical, and plumbing.

Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach, conceptualized“I built this!” to address the workforce shortage by promoting collaboration between the education and construction sectors.

Innovative workforce development initiative proactively addresses industry challenges with nationwide events.

- Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReachHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ConstructReach , a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will host an“I built this!” (IBT) event on November 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Texas Southern University, 3304 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX. Each day, over 100 high school students aged 16-18 years from neighboring school districts are invited to learn more about the construction industry and participate in hands-on activities related to carpentry, fixturing, design and technology, mechanical, and plumbing. Students will also be able to connect with general contractors and other industry professionals to discuss internships, career opportunities, and scholarships.Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach, conceptualized the“I built this!” initiative to address the workforce shortage by promoting collaboration between the education and construction sectors. IBT events introduce the industry and career opportunities to the next generation, in turn building a diverse and talented pipeline to keep the industry moving forward. Now in its fifth year, ConstructReach's IBT initiative has been hosted in cities across the country, including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Detroit. Through these innovative events and a variety of services offered to its members, ConstructReach aims to transform the construction industry within the next decade.Industry partners confirmed for the event include International Code Council, SKANSKA, Indi Construction Partners, Melton Electric, Karsten Interior Services, Texan Floor Service Inc., and Target Corporation . School district partners invited to take part in the event include Houston Independent School District and Katy Independent School District.“Our mission at ConstructReach is to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities, connecting general contractors to interns and innovative internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a ConstructReach Community to expose diverse populations to construction careers,” said Paul Robinson.“Over half of the construction workforce is over the age of 46 and will be retiring. 'I built this!' introduces diverse students to construction opportunities to work toward changing those statistics.”For more information or to interview Paul Robinson, please contact Emma Sammuli at sammuli@1905newmedia.About ConstructReachFounded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy that seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a ConstructReach Community to expose a diverse population to sustainable construction careers. Over half of the skilled construction labor force is nearing retirement age and fewer students, especially from diverse backgrounds, are pursuing a construction career. Now in its fifth year, ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, large brands, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the long-term longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. ConstructReach started efforts with more than 100 general contractors throughout the United States but is currently adding additional general contractors, and expanding brands to its network. For more, please visit constructreach.

Emma Sammuli

1905 New Media

+1 636-697-6098

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn