Free Paint Recycling Event: Nov 4 At Mountainview Church In Highlands Ranch, CO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event Flyer.

GreenSheen Paint hosts a collection event on Nov 4, 10am-2pm at Mountainview Christian Church, Highlands Ranch. Recycle unused paint; ensure a greener future.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GreenSheen Paint is proud to host a paint collection event scheduled for November 4th, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at Mountainview Christian Church, 40 E. Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Highlands Ranch, CO, 80126.Residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors are invited to recycle their unused, unwanted, and leftover paint during this event. While the recycling service is free of charge, attendees are encouraged to make voluntary donations to help raise money for a local youth baseball team.All paint must be in its original, non-leaking containers with labels intact. Containers ranging from sample sizes to five gallons are accepted. The event will accommodate recyclable materials, including oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints, as well as stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes. It's crucial to note that certain items like spray paints, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, roof patch materials, drywall mud, driveway sealer, automotive paints, and other hazardous wastes will not be accepted."Events like these underscore our commitment to promoting sustainability and serving the community. We urge everyone to join us in paving the way for a greener future," states Luke Peters, Operations Manager at GreenSheen Paint.All collected paint will be repurposed into GreenSheen's environmentally-conscious latex paints. For a more streamlined experience, attendees are advised to make reservations in advance. You can sign up here:**About GreenSheen Paint:**GreenSheen Paint provides premium, recycled-content latex paint at affordable rates. Our advanced processing technology ensures a durable, aesthetically pleasing, and long-lasting finish. Distributed across numerous retailers nationwide, GreenSheen Paint is passionately committed to environmental responsibility, having diverted approximately 50 million lbs. of paint from landfills so far. Our recycling facilities are situated in Denver, CO; Kent, WA; and Rotterdam, NY.

