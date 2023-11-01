Le Café Josephine In The Heights, Houston: A Breakfast Destination With A Varied Menu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breakfast Omelette

HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Le Café Josephine in The Heights, Houston: A Breakfast Destination with a Varied MenuLe Café Josephine, situated in the heart of The Heights area, has established itself as a popular choice for breakfast enthusiasts in Houston. With a focus on providing a diverse selection of breakfast options and a welcoming atmosphere, Le Café Josephine opens its doors every day at 8 am to cater to early risers and brunch lovers alike.Le Café Josephine has earned recognition for its breakfast offerings, drawing attention from food enthusiasts and local media. Recently, their Pain Perdu was featured in the Houston Chronicle, adding to the cafe's culinary acclaim.One of the highlights of the breakfast menu is the Breakfast Baguette, which features a combination of cream cheese, scrambled eggs, and a choice of beef bacon or smoked salmon, all topped off with creamy avocado. For those seeking a more traditional breakfast, the Breakfast Croissant, a bestseller, offers a rich and flaky option.For those looking for a different twist, Le Café Josephine offers a variation of the classic Eggs Benedict with the Smoked Salmon Benedicts. Other favorites include Avocado Toast and a Traditional Breakfast Plate, providing a range of options to cater to various tastes and preferences.The culinary offerings extend beyond breakfast, with Le Café Josephine also priding itself on a variety of desserts, muffins, and croissants, all crafted with a dedication to quality. Whether you have a hankering for a sweet treat to accompany your morning coffee or are seeking an afternoon snack, the cafe has options to suit different preferences.When it comes to beverages, Le Café Josephine offers a diverse coffee menu that will please coffee enthusiasts. Options include specialty lattes like Crème Brûlée Latte, Nutella Latte, and Nutmeg and Honey Latte. Tea lovers will also find a beautiful selection of herbal teas to complement their meal.Le Café Josephine's commitment to providing breakfast with quality and opening daily at 8 am has earned it a place in the hearts of Houston residents. For a breakfast experience that stands out, consider visiting Le Café Josephine today.For more information, you can visit Le Café Josephine at 201 E 20th St, Houston, TX, explore their menu at , or call 281-888-5130. For press inquiries, please contact .About Le Café Josephine: Le Café Josephine, located in The Heights area of Houston, is a beloved breakfast destination known for its diverse menu and warm ambiance. Open daily at 8 am, the cafe offers a wide range of breakfast options, desserts, and an extensive coffee and tea selection. Committed to quality and customer satisfaction, Le Café Josephine continues to delight its patrons.

Noor-Abla

Le Cafe Josephine

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram