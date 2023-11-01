Field Of Light At Freedom Plaza NYC To Open December 15, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Complimentary tickets are now available for the immersive installation that will encompass more than 6 acres on Manhattan's East Side.

- Michael HershmanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Field of Light at Freedom Plaza , a highly anticipated public art installation by internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro, will officially open to the public on Friday, December 15, 2023. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation , Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will welcome guests of all ages free of charge and present meaningful opportunities for community engagement and educational programming.Encompassing more than six-acres from 38th to 41st Street east of First Avenue, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature an array of 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres. Guests will be fully immersed in the installation as they are invited to walk the winding path framed by the city's iconic skyline and the East River waterfront.Field of Light will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 9pm. Visitors are encouraged to visit fieldoflightnyc to schedule their complimentary timed ticket, and to explore volunteer opportunities. In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, Field of Light will extend its regular operating hours to include December 24, 26 and 27 as well as New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. Timely updates and behind the scenes images are also available by following @fieldoflightnyc on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.“I am honored to introduce Field of Light to New York. It is my hope that the installation will provide visitors with a contemplative environment to decompress, to recharge, and to communicate their feelings and dreams with family, friends, and neighbors,” said Munro.“Art is a universal language and light is the ultimate medium.”“While the country continues to face obstacles and navigate the challenges of recovery, it is rewarding to deliver a love letter to New York,” Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group.“It is our goal to share something with our community that inspires hope and represents the ultimate freedom of expression and thought.”Conceptual renderings of Field of Light at Freedom Plaza can be found here.ABOUT BRUCE MUNROLondon-born Bruce Munro is globally recognized for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his lifelong study of natural light and curiosity about shared human experiences. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in gallery exhibitions, parks, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums across the globe, including New York's Guggenheim Museum; the Sharjah Museum of Art in the UAE; Sotheby's Beyond Limits at Chatworth, Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Uluru, Northern Territory Australia-the inspiration for the Field of Light; Texas Arboretum at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center; and most recently Kings Canyon, Northern Territory, Australia, among others. Bruce's work is also held in the permanent collections of museums and public art collections worldwide. For more information, visit co.ABOUT FIELD OF LIGHTEncompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres, which will illuminate with a slow and subtle change of hue. The installation will meld art, technology, and nature to create an ethereal muted landscape in the open waterfront area set against the backdrop of Manhattan. Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will welcome guests free of charge and present meaningful opportunities for community engagement and educational programming. Visit fieldoflightnyc and follow @fieldoflightnyc on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for information and updates.ABOUT SOLOVIEV FOUNDATIONThe Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation's gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.

