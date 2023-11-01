(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/1/2023 - 11:22 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Provided commentary from Founder and CEO Gabriel René on the recently announced White House AI Executive Order on Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.“We were very encouraged to see the issuance of this Order,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“For the past two years, we have been developing the IEEE socio-technical standards as tools to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and privacy-preserving. Our report, 'The Future of AI Governance,' offers a unique perspective on global artificial intelligence governance that combines the legal expertise of the world's largest law firm, Dentons, the AI acumen of VERSES and guidance on socio-technical standards from the Spatial Web Foundation. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $1.04.
Full Press Release:
MENAFN01112023000212011056ID1107354220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.