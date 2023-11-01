(MENAFN- Baystreet) President Biden's Artificial Intelligence Executive Order Could Boost these AI Stocks

President Joe Biden just issued the first artificial intelligence (AI) executive order, which will require new safety assessments, equity and civil rights guidance and research on AI's impact on the labor market, as noted by CNBC. All of which could be a substantial catalyst for AI companies such as VERSES AI Inc. (NEO: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) , Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) . In fact, some of the key components of the order include creating new safety and security standards for AI, requiring some AI companies to share safety test results with the federal government; protecting consumer privacy; advancing equity and civil rights; protecting consumers; supporting innovation and competition; and developing guidance for federal agencies and procurement.

In addition, as also noted by CNBC,“Biden's executive order requires that large companies share safety test results with the U.S. government before the official release of AI systems. It also prioritizes the National Institute of Standards and Technology's development of standards for AI 'red-teaming,' or stress-testing the defenses and potential problems within systems. The Department of Commerce will develop standards for watermarking AI-generated content.”

VERSES Technologies Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) Commented on the News

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence, provides commentary from Founder and CEO Gabriel René on the recently announced White House AI Executive Order on Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.

“We were very encouraged to see the issuance of this Order,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“For the past two years, we have been developing the IEEE socio-technical standards as tools to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and privacy-preserving. Our report, 'The Future of AI Governance,' offers a unique perspective on global artificial intelligence governance that combines the legal expertise of the world's largest law firm, Dentons, the AI acumen of VERSES and guidance on socio-technical standards from the Spatial Web Foundation.

“The Future of Global AI Governance” introduces a generation of socio-technical standards that we expect to help drive the global discourse on AI governance. New socio-technical standards can reshape how we confront the challenges of governing AI globally by addressing interoperability, explainability and the exponential advancement of AI systems toward greater intelligence and autonomy.

In addition, the report proposes an AI rating system that ranks the levels of intelligence and autonomy exhibited and provides potential corresponding governance frameworks at each level while addressing fundamental questions like:

- How can governments regulate AI systems on a path to regulating themselves?

- How can humans ensure AI alignment with our values, principles and laws?

- How can AI Governance enable fair and equitable services for all?

- How do we encode and enforce AI laws directly in AI systems themselves?

Last week, VERSES AI announced the launch of its intelligent software platform, GeniusTM, for exclusive private beta partners and will hold a demo of select GeniusTM capabilities during a November 3rd webinar.“We believe that our First Principles approach, based on standards, utilizing natural computing and backed by neuroscience-based methods like Active Inference, is integral for the successful development of artificial general intelligence, often called the "Holy Grail of AI,” said René.

Nvidia and Lenovo announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise. In close collaboration with NVIDIA, Lenovo will deliver fully integrated systems that bring AI-powered computing to everywhere data is created, from the edge to the cloud, helping businesses easily deploy tailored generative AI applications to drive innovation and transformation across any industry.

Microsoft and Submittable, a leading grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform announced a strategic partnership to collaborate and innovate together to enable Submittable to develop new solutions powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service, to provide public, private and nonprofit organizations with the solutions to accelerate social impact and better serve their communities. Among the first offerings to be rolled out by Submittable is a new-to-market set of tools to further the mission of AI for good and improve the application process for grant givers and seekers.

Meta Platforms reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. "We had a good quarter for our community and business," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Metasmart glasses, and our AI studio."

Advanced Micro Devices introduced flagship laptop graphics processor AMD RadeonTM RX 7900M, the fastest AMD RadeonTM GPU ever developed for laptops.. Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNATM 3 architecture, the new high-performance GPU brings incredible gaming and content creation performance to mobile systems, delivering 7% on average higher performance than the competitive offering in select games at QHD resolution. In addition, today Alienware announced the latest member of the Alienware m18 laptop family featuring the new AMD Radeon GPUs. Powered by AMD RyzenTM 9 7945HX processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPUs and leveraging advanced AMD smart technologies3, the Alienware m18 is the ultimate AMD AdvantageTM laptop, offering astonishing performance to power the most demanding games and content creation applications.

