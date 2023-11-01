EU's Foreign Policy Chief Appalled By Casualties Number From Israeli Attack On Jabalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 1 (KUNA) - EU High Representative Josep Borrell Wednesday said he is "appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp."

"With each passing day, as the situation becomes more and more dire, this is more urgent than ever. The safety and the protection of civilians is not only a moral, but a legal obligation," he said on X.

"Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance. With the unfolding tragedy in Gaza, the European Union has been calling since last week for humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs," he added.

According to media reports, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) committed a horrific atrocity, killing and wounding hundreds of men, women and children in bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday. (end)

nk









MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107354204