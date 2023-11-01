Fresh Tech Maid Offers A Comprehensive Guide To Plan A Stress

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chicago, Illinois Nov 1, 2023 (Issuewire )

Fresh Tech Maid, a leader in Chicago home cleaning services, unveiled a comprehensive guide to plan a stress-free Thanksgiving ( ). Their goal is to help you pull it off from the comfort of your living room. As part of the initiative, the company is offering a chance to win two free chemical-free house cleanings, their featured Before & After Thanksgiving CleaningsTM, providing a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for your family's Thanksgiving celebration.

Their comprehensive Thanksgiving guide is aimed at helping homeowners effectively prepare their Chicagoland homes for the holiday, including ideas for recipes, drinks, entertainment, decorations, and tips and advice on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. There is the added benefit that these tasks can be completed without leaving your house. With the holiday season fast approaching, Fresh Tech Maid is committed to ensuring that homes are not only sparkling clean but also healthy and safe, thanks to their chemical-free cleaning solutions.

"At Fresh Tech Maid, we understand the importance of a clean and welcoming home for the holidays," said CEO Wells Ye of Fresh Tech Maid. "Our Thanksgiving guide, combined with the chance to win our Before & After Thanksgiving CleaningsTM, is our way of giving back to the community and helping to alleviate some of the stress that comes with holiday preparations."

For your chance to win two free chemical-free cleanings, visit . Winners will be announced on November 13th, just in time to schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday.

About Fresh Tech Maid

Fresh Tech Maid is a top Chicago house cleaning service that is revolutionizing the industry with its commitment to health, safety, and sustainability through chemical-free cleanings. Fresh Tech Maid provides its customers with a safer, more sustainable cleaning solution that can be customized to meet any household's specific needs.