Floating Solar Power Plant To Be Built Near Bishkek


11/1/2023 3:12:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A floating solar power plant will be built near Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

The company was one of the first to begin implementation of a pilot project for the construction of a solar power plant in the daily regulation basin at HPP-5.

ADB has allocated a grant for the development of floating solar power plants.

Floating power plants are seen as supporting plant operations during peak periods and times of water shortage.

ADB experts have determined the installation site for photovoltaic panels at HPP-5 with a preliminary capacity of 100 kilowatts.

The general contractor for the construction is the Spanish Gamma company, which will carry out the work on a turnkey basis.

