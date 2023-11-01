Russia Introduces Mechanism For National Currency Payments For Agricultural Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is introducing a mechanism for payments for agribusiness
exports in national currencies as of November 1 under a
presidential decree, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
The decree "On the special procedure for conducting settlements
on foreign trade contracts for delivery of Russian agricultural
products" was signed and published on August 8, 2023 and went into
effect on the date of its official publication, with the exception
of provisions for opening special accounts and the settlements
mechanism, which went into effect on November 1.
The decree provides for the use of special Z-type ruble accounts
and special Z-type foreign currency accounts for settlements on
foreign trade contracts for deliveries of Russian agricultural
products signed by resident exporters with foreign buyers in
organized trading. These accounts will be opened at the request of
foreign buyers by credit institutions that are authorized banks
under the law on currency regulation and control. Banks will be
able to open such accounts without the presence of a representative
of the foreign buyer.
Foreign buyers will transfer funds to the "Z" accounts in
foreign currency, after which they will sell the forex to the
authorized bank or instruct it to sell the forex in organized
trading. The bank, in turn will deposit funds in rubles to the
foreign buyer's "Z" account and, based on their instructions and
entries from the registry of contracts signed in organized trading,
transfer the funds in rubles to the account of the resident
exporter.
The decree prohibits the suspension of transactions on "Z"
accounts and the freezing or debiting of funds in them for the
fulfillment of a foreign buyer's obligations that are not related
to settlements on the foreign trade contract for the delivery of
Russian agricultural products. An exception is made for cases
stipulated in the Russian Tax Code and the August 3, 2018 law "On
customs regulation in the Russian Federation and amendments to
certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation."
The president has given the board of directors of Russia's
Central Bank the authority to establish the rules for both types of
"Z" accounts. The government was instructed to approve a list of
agricultural products that will be sold under this arrangement.
Under a government resolution signed on October 24, the list
includes pork, poultry meat and edible by-products, milk and cream,
barley, corn, wheat and meslin, soybeans, flax seeds, sunflower,
soybean and rapeseed oils and sugar, as well as cake and other
solid residue from extraction of fats.
