Vietnam To Build Dry Port In Primorye To Optimize Logistics


11/1/2023 3:11:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vietnam is prepared to build a dry port in Russia's eastern region of Primorye to simplify import and export procedures and optimize logistics between the two countries, Vietnam's consul general in Vladivostok, Nguyen Dang Hien said at the Export Potential of Primorye 2023 forum on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The problem at the moment is that Primorye needs to strengthen internal logistics capacity to reduce costs, and if this happens the region will become a transhipment point in trade between the two countries," he said.

He did not specify where the dry port might be built or who will carry out the project.

Russian companies are also carrying out projects aimed at developing trade between the two countries. Fesco Transportation Group, the flagship of which is the Far Eastern Shipping Company (Fesco) , launched the regular Fesco Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL) in May 2022, connecting ports in Vietnam with the group's Commercial Port of Vladivostok (VMTP) .

TransContainer , a division of Delo Group, launched a multimodal service in December 2022 to ship cargo from Russia and other CIS countries to Vietnam and back through the terminal of Global Ports' Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) and the Chinese port of Nansha.

