Elon Musk Says Starlink High-Speed Internet Now Available In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elon Musk, the CEO of the Starlink satellite internet provider,
on Wednesday announced the company's high-speed internet access was
now available in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
Musk made the reveal on his social media X, formerly known as
Twitter, with the announcement following the Georgian National
Communications Commission's authorisation for the launch of
Starlink satellite internet service via the billionaire's SpaceX
corporation in the country in 2022.
In its comment on the news, the Communications Commission said
Georgia was the first country in the Black Sea region where
Starlink internet was made available.
The Starlink service was created to bring online connectivity to
areas across the world where the network has proven to be difficult
to maintain or unavailable.
The Commissionsaid the broadband service would now be accessible
to locations like mountainous settlements across the country.
