Kazakhstan To Resume Natural Uranium Deliveries To S Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan will resume natural uranium deliveries to South
Korea, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh minister said Central Asia-South Korea trade turnover
in 2022 showed positive trends to reach some 8 billion US dollars.
Of which over 70% or 6.1 billion US dollars fall on Kazakhstan.
South Korea ranks steadily among top 10 largest investors in
Kazakhstan's economy.
He said over 30 large-scale investment projects worth 2 billion
US dollars are being developed in Kazakhstan in machine building,
transfer of latest technologies and knowledge, energy, medicine,
etc. Besides, there is great potential in hydrocarbon supplies.
Kazakh oil deliveries to South Korea doubled last year. For the
past eight months, oil deliveries rose to 4.6 million tons.
Nurtleu added Kazakhstan will soon resume long-term natural
uranium deliveries to South Korea as well as boost exports of
products from the petrochemical, metallurgic, farm, and food
industries. The minister suggested including priority directions
such as energy, agriculture, and rare metals on the agenda of the
next forum.
