Kazakhstan To Resume Natural Uranium Deliveries To S Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan will resume natural uranium deliveries to South Korea, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh minister said Central Asia-South Korea trade turnover in 2022 showed positive trends to reach some 8 billion US dollars. Of which over 70% or 6.1 billion US dollars fall on Kazakhstan. South Korea ranks steadily among top 10 largest investors in Kazakhstan's economy.

He said over 30 large-scale investment projects worth 2 billion US dollars are being developed in Kazakhstan in machine building, transfer of latest technologies and knowledge, energy, medicine, etc. Besides, there is great potential in hydrocarbon supplies. Kazakh oil deliveries to South Korea doubled last year. For the past eight months, oil deliveries rose to 4.6 million tons.

Nurtleu added Kazakhstan will soon resume long-term natural uranium deliveries to South Korea as well as boost exports of products from the petrochemical, metallurgic, farm, and food industries. The minister suggested including priority directions such as energy, agriculture, and rare metals on the agenda of the next forum.