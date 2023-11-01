Uzbekistan, Gazprom Sign A Strategic Memorandum On Cooperation In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A strategic memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy complex was signed between the government of Uzbekistan and the Russian company Gazprom, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the document, the parties intend to develop cooperation in the fields of gas supply and transportation, as well as in the directions of geological exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum. The Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and the Gazprom Board Chairman Alexey Miller also discussed the issue of the delivery of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan, which began in October.

It was noted that the special route based on the“Central Asia – Center” gas pipeline system has a special place in the stable supply of energy to the consumers of Uzbekistan, which is especially important in the autumn-winter season.