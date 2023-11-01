               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan, Gazprom Sign A Strategic Memorandum On Cooperation In Energy Sector


11/1/2023 3:11:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A strategic memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy complex was signed between the government of Uzbekistan and the Russian company Gazprom, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the document, the parties intend to develop cooperation in the fields of gas supply and transportation, as well as in the directions of geological exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum. The Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and the Gazprom Board Chairman Alexey Miller also discussed the issue of the delivery of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan, which began in October.

It was noted that the special route based on the“Central Asia – Center” gas pipeline system has a special place in the stable supply of energy to the consumers of Uzbekistan, which is especially important in the autumn-winter season.

MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107354148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search