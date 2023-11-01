Uzbekistan, Gazprom Sign A Strategic Memorandum On Cooperation In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A strategic memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy
complex was signed between the government of Uzbekistan and the
Russian company Gazprom, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
According to the document, the parties intend to develop
cooperation in the fields of gas supply and transportation, as well
as in the directions of geological exploration and extraction of
hydrocarbons.
The memorandum was signed within the framework of the St.
Petersburg International Gas Forum. The Minister of Energy of
Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and the Gazprom Board Chairman
Alexey Miller also discussed the issue of the delivery of Russian
gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan, which began
in October.
It was noted that the special route based on the“Central Asia –
Center” gas pipeline system has a special place in the stable
supply of energy to the consumers of Uzbekistan, which is
especially important in the autumn-winter season.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107354148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.