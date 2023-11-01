Speaker Gafarova: Azerbaijan Wants To Ensure Peace And Security In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Azerbaijan wants to ensure peace and security in the region.
Signing a peace agreement will ensure permanent peace in the
region," National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said during her
official visit to the Republic of Korea during a meeting with the
Speaker of the National Assembly of that country, Jin Pyo Kim,
talking about the current situation in the region, Azernews reports.
The Speaker gave her counterpart extensive information on
Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation
during the Patriotic War in 2020, reconstruction and restoration
works in the territories liberated from occupation, and
anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan on September
19–20 this year. The Chairman of the Milli Majlis regretfully
emphasized that some countries do not want peace in the South
Caucasus.
Chairman of the National Assembly Jin Pyo Kim emphasized the
importance of observing international law and said Azerbaijan is
making every effort to establish peace in the region. He expressed
hope that these efforts will bear fruit and that Azerbaijan will
achieve peace.
There are good opportunities for the development of mutually
beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea
in various formats. In addition to traditional formats and
organizations, our countries can cooperate in new formats of
cooperation.
Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova said during the
meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Jin Pyo Kim that
there are good opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the Republic of Korea in various formats
According to him, one such format can be a cooperation mechanism
with the participation of Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries, and
the Republic of Korea, which can provide important opportunities
and advantages in various spheres. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova
expressed confidence that cooperation of the Republic of Korea with
the Organisation of Turkic States as a partner country could lead
to important results due to cultural similarity and linguistic
proximity.
At the meeting, the possibilities of cooperation in the field of
transport were discussed and it was noted that the East-West
Trans-Caspian Medium Corridor is a reliable and safe route
connecting East and West. Sahiba Gafarova noted that the important
role of Azerbaijan as a modern transport infrastructure and transit
country is increasing. With the opening of the Zangazur corridor,
this flow will expand even more.
Chairman of the National Assembly Jin Pyo Kim said there are
similarities and common features between Azerbaijan and Korea and
emphasized the importance of the geographical location of both
countries. He said both Azerbaijan and Korea are countries
connecting seas and continents. This also contributes to the
further development of our relations and brings our states closer
to each other by establishing equality for both countries.
