Holding International Forums Gives Impetus To Development Of Azerbaijan's Banking Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Baku is holding the VII International Banking Forum, which will
continue for two days. The Azerbaijani Banks Association, jointly
with the International Card Organization Mastercard, organized the
Forum with the support of the Azerbaijani Central Bank and the
Centre for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms.
Having discussed "Reliable, Safe, and Sustainable Banking,"
"Unlocking Opportunities: Neobanks and the Financial Ecosystem",
"The New Frontier of Self-Service", "Financial Technologies and
Trends", "Evolution of Payments: Towards Minimum Contact", "Data &
Analytics Strategy for Operational Efficiency", "Proactive Fraud
Prevention in the Digital Financial Ecosystem", "Prevention
Opportunities", "ESG Banking" and "Remittances in Southeast Europe,
Eastern Europe, and Central Asia," the Forum aims to promulgate
challenges in the activities of banks as well as to promote
mutually exchanging experiences and innovations in the banking
sector .
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, economist
Eyyub Karimli stressed that holding such international forms has
benefits and significant effects on the development of Azerbaijan's
banking sector. He noted that Azerbaijan's banking sector is facing
big challenges today because certain instability and volatility are
observed in the world financial system. As is known, several banks
have gone bankrupt in the USA. He also mentioned several banks that
have closed in recent years in Azerbaijan. From this point of view,
it is very important to establish the work of banks according to
these challenges.
“Thus, the implementation of international experience and the
operation of the Azerbaijani banking sector in accordance with
international standards, the further improvement of banking
services, and the holding of such forums give a great impetus to
the development of the banking sector. On the other hand, as we
know, today the banking sector in Azerbaijan is stable, but in some
cases, we observe the weak positions of certain banks. Today, the
number of services provided by banks in Azerbaijan is small, and we
observe an increase in the price of loans. I think these forums
will have an impact on attracting foreign investments to banks,”
the economist noted.
He also pointed out that such an event has a positive effect on
ensuring the activities of foreign banks and the activities of
foreign-invested banks in Azerbaijan, which undoubtedly will have a
great impact on the stability of the banking and financial system
and the provision of banking services in accordance with
international standards. This, of course, will have certain effects
on the introduction of new products (tools) in banks and the
introduction of digital payments.
“Besides, I also think that digital payments are expected to
increase in the future. From this point of view, of course, there
is a need for banks to further improve and increase new digital
applications, create wide opportunities for non-cash payments, and
provide the market with new tools by banks. Unfortunately, today
our banks act mainly as credit institutions,” Eyyub Karimli
opined.
He stressed that, however, as is known, with reference to
international practice, banks also act as investors. From this
point of view, he thinks that there are some points for Azerbaijani
banks to learn. Today, the world's banking system is increasingly
giving preference to electronic payments, and we already see that
the percentage of cash payments is decreasing.
“In this regard, Azerbaijani banks face bigger issues in the
future. One of them is the networking and expansion of the banking
sector, and there are certain problems in this regard in the
Azerbaijani Republic. In addition, there is a great need to reduce
the cost of loans. Because, as we know, in the post-pandemic era,
there is inflation all over the world, and our banks must adapt to
it,” the expert concluded.
