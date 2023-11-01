Loud Explosion Occurred In Mariupol Near Azovstal - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, a loud explosion was heard throughout the city.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a photo from the city, Ukrinform reported.

"There was a loud explosion in Mariupol - all districts of the city heard it. The source of the explosion is Russian air defense in the area of Azovstal. At the same time, smoke camouflage, similar to the Crimean one, was activated in the port of Mariupol. Given the presence of a sea-class vessel in the port, this adds a special piquancy and interest to the event," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that the details and consequences are being established, but this is already news, "which can be put in the column of 'pre-cotton'.

In his next post on Telegram, the mayor's adviser posted photos of the sky over the seaport in Mariupol, which is full of traces of aircraft and air defense.