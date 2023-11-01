Enemy Again Shells Nikopol District, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces again shelled Nikopol district, hitting Marhanets community. A woman was injured.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform,
"The aggressor does not stop. Nikopol district - Marhanets community - is under attack again. And again a civilian was injured," he wrote. Read also:
A 42-year-old woman was injured by artillery fire. She is in the hospital in a moderate condition. In addition, a private house is on fire. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
As reported, today, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone. One person was killed, six others were injured.
