Kherson RMA Clarifies: Man Injured In Drone Attack In Zmiivka


11/1/2023 3:11:09 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration has updated information about a person injured in an enemy drone attack - a 68-year-old man was injured in the village of Zmiivka.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In Zmiivka, the occupiers attacked a 68-year-old man with a drone," the report says.

It is noted that the victim was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, as well as injuries to his head, eye and leg. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Read also: Enemy drone drops bomb on elderly woman in Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the regional military administration informed that the wounded person was a woman in Novoraisk.

