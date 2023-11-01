Kherson RMA Clarifies: Man Injured In Drone Attack In Zmiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration has updated information about a person injured in an enemy drone attack - a 68-year-old man was injured in the village of Zmiivka.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In Zmiivka, the occupiers attacked a 68-year-old man with a drone," the report says.

It is noted that the victim was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, as well as injuries to his head, eye and leg. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the regional military administration informed that the wounded person was a woman in Novoraisk.