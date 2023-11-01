Enemy Shells Community In Izyum District, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, a woman was injured as a result of the shelling of the Borivka community in the Izyum district.

This was reported on Facebook by the communication department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reported.

"On November 1, at about 11:30 a.m., the village of Zelenyi Hai of the Borivka territorial community was shelled by enemy forces. A 61-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the district hospital," the statement reads.

The police investigative team, experts and explosives experts were working at the site.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, in the morning of November 1, the invaders attacked an infrastructure facility in Kupiansk. Over the past day, more than 25 settlements in the Kharkiv region were shelled. In the village of Petropavlivka, in the Kupiansk district, a man in his 50s was killed and a 52-year-old woman was injured.