Russian Military Drops Two Bombs On Kindergarten In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the Russian military dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in the Beryslav district.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army has destroyed another educational institution in the Kherson region," he said in a statement.

Prokudin published a photo of the aftermath of the enemy shelling and notes that this is how a kindergarten in one of the settlements of the Beryslav district looks like today.

On November 1, the Russian military dropped two bombs on the institution, which used to educate children.

