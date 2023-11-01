PM Shmyhal Names Priority Direction In State Support For Smes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The support for processing enterprises among small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) is among the government's priorities, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He said in a post on Telegram that this issue was discussed at a meeting with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Economy, Ukrinform reports.

"The state's focus is primarily on small and medium-sized businesses. Priority should be given to processing enterprises. After all, this will create added value, new production and jobs," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the further support for agricultural producers within the framework of the program Affordable Loans 5-7-9% was also discussed at the meeting.

The corresponding funds are envisaged in the draft state budget for 2024.

As reported, in 2023, Ukrainian farmers received soft loans worth over UAH 34 billion, which helps the sector to operate in difficult wartime conditions.