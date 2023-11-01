Ambassador Brink Discusses With U.S. Senators Importance Of Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed with the GOP leader in the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, and other senators the strategic importance of continued support to Ukraine.
The ambassador spoke of the meeting on (formerly Twitter), reports Ukrinform.
"An honor to meet Mitch McConnell, other Senators, and Senate staff yesterday to discuss the strategic importance to the United States of continued support to Ukraine," wrote Brink.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing on U.S. President Joe Biden's request for $106 billion to cover national security issues. The document, among other things, lays down more than $61 billion in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Photo: Ambassador Bridget A. Brink
