One Killed, One Injured In Zmiivka Shelling - Prosecutors


11/1/2023 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Zmiivka,Kherson region, a local man, 43, was killed and another local was injured amid a Russian shelling launched this morning.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office initiated the relevant probe, Ukrinform reports citing the prosecutors' press service .

"A pre-trial inquiry has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war," the report reads.

According to the investigation, on November 1, Russian troops shelled the village of Zmiivka, Beryslav district. As a result of the enemy attack, a 43-year-old man was killed and another local resident was injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone left a Zmiivka resident, 68, injured.

