Three Ukrainian Soldiers Convicted In DPR On Trumped Up Charges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The so-called "court" of the“DPR” terrorist group on Wednesday, November 1, convicted three Ukrainian military servicemen on trumped-up charges.

That's according to Dmytro Lubinets , the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the so-called 'court' of the 'DPR' terrorist group convicted three Ukrainian soldiers on trumped-up charges. The head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection service, Oleh Kolmychevskyi, was sentenced to life in prison. Two soldiers fropm the 56th Infantry Brigade, grenade launcher Dmytro Dobrovolskyi, was convicted to 30 years behind bars, as was and gunner Oleksandr Romashyn," the message reads.

Lubinets emphasized that the "sentences" handed down by quasi-organizations that have not been internationally recognized are null and void. The "trial" is such is a violation of the right to a fair trial and yet another war crime committed by Russia.

"The 'sentences' passed by the so-called 'courts' set up of quasi-entities (such as the "DPR") are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prevention of torture, and they can be considered a war crime. Donetsk region is part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders and subject to the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts. Only those are entitled to administer justice in this territory," Lubinets emphasized.

According to the ombudsperson, the international community should increase pressure on the aggressor state to cease the practice of sentencing Ukrainian citizens in fake courts. "Russia must release all Ukrainians illegally imprisoned in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation itself," Lubinets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders are illegally transporting Aziz Akhmetov, a Crieamn Tatar political prisoner, to a penal facility in the city of Minusinsk in Siberia, while his brother Asan is being transported to the city of Vladimir.