Russian MLR Systems, Drones, Artillery Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region

On Wednesday, the Russian invasion forces targeted the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk region in a combined strike involving multiple rocket launchers, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery.

The strike caused destruction, killed a civilian, and left seven injured, according to the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the enemy attacked Nikopol region five times. They employed artillery and a kamikaze drone there. The district center and the Marganets community also came under attack. This led to yet another tragedy. One life was cut short and seven people were injured," he wrote.

As a result of the attack by the aggressor country, 16 households, a five-storey apartment block, an infrastructure facility, a pharmacy, a number of shops, and a garage sustained damaged. A farm building was destroyed and another six were damaged. Power lines were also affected.

The Russian army also shelled the Kryvyi Rih district where the Hrushivska community was hit with an anti-aircraft missile. Four households and a farm building were damaged, as well as a private vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted an enemy drone in the sky over the Synelnyky district.