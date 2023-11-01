France Intends To Contribute To Dev't Of Middle Corridor - President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. France
is ready to contribute to the development of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), French
President Emmanuel Macron said at the opening of the
Kazakhstan-France Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports.
"Kazakhstan is a connecting bridge between Europe and
Asia. It is important to develop partnerships through transport
routes, primarily through the Middle Corridor," he said.
In addition, the French president highly appreciated
Kazakhstan's goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. He
expressed his readiness to support Kazakhstan in this
direction.
Macron also noted the broad prospects for cooperation
in the agri-food sector to ensure food security.
The Middle Corridor is a multilateral institutional
development linking the containerized rail freight transport
networks of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the European
Union through the economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye,
and Eastern Europe. The multilateral, multi-modal transport
institution links Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail
systems in the PRC, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye,
Ukraine, and Poland.
The Middle Corridor serves to increase freight traffic
from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
reverse direction.
The block train running along this corridor delivers
cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days. This is one
of the main advantages of the transport corridor.
