Baku Higher Oil School To Cooperate With Italian University Of Genoa (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) and the Italian University of Genoa.

The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Professor of the Civil, Chemical and Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Genoa Agostino Bruzzone.

The Memorandum provides for the exchange of teachers, professors, researchers, employees and students, the implementation of bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs, the realization of joint diploma or dual-degree programs, the implementation of a master's program including the aspects of occupational health, safety and environmental management, etc.