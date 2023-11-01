               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Higher Oil School To Cooperate With Italian University Of Genoa (PHOTO)


11/1/2023 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) and the Italian University of Genoa.

The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Professor of the Civil, Chemical and Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Genoa Agostino Bruzzone.

The Memorandum provides for the exchange of teachers, professors, researchers, employees and students, the implementation of bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs, the realization of joint diploma or dual-degree programs, the implementation of a master's program including the aspects of occupational health, safety and environmental management, etc.













MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107354127

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search