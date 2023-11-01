Baku Higher Oil School To Cooperate With Italian University Of Genoa (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Baku
Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) and the Italian University of
Genoa.
The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and
Professor of the Civil, Chemical and Environmental Engineering
Department of the University of Genoa Agostino Bruzzone.
The Memorandum provides for the exchange of teachers,
professors, researchers, employees and students, the implementation
of bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs, the realization of
joint diploma or dual-degree programs, the implementation of a
master's program including the aspects of occupational health,
safety and environmental management, etc.
