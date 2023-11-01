Monetary Base In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 18.4 billion manat ($10.8 billion) as of October 31, 2023, which is 10.38 percent, or 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion) more than in the same period of 2022, Trend reports.

The data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the monetary base in the reporting period of 2022 exceeded 16.2 billion manat ($9.5 billion).

In addition, the indicator of the monetary base as of October 31 of this year is 2.83 percent, or 505.8 million manat ($297.5 million) more than the indicator as of September 29, 2023.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and mandatory reserves of commercial banks in circulation.

