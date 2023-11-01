Monetary Base In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The monetary base
in Azerbaijan amounted to 18.4 billion manat ($10.8 billion) as of
October 31, 2023, which is 10.38 percent, or 1.7 billion manat ($1
billion) more than in the same period of 2022, Trend reports.
The data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the
monetary base in the reporting period of 2022 exceeded 16.2 billion
manat ($9.5 billion).
In addition, the indicator of the monetary base as of October 31
of this year is 2.83 percent, or 505.8 million manat ($297.5
million) more than the indicator as of September 29, 2023.
The monetary base includes cash and free bank and mandatory
reserves of commercial banks in circulation.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel .
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107354126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.