Turkmenistan To Promote Its Turkmenbashi Seaport's Potential To Overseas Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Turkmenistan will present the capabilities and potential of its Turkmenbashi International Seaport located in the Balkan region of the country during the 19th International Exhibition on Transport and Logistics – TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 in Tashkent, Trend reports.

In addition to Turkmenistan, transport and logistics companies from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Belarus, Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the UAE, Russia, Uzbekistan and Switzerland will also take part in the event.

Furthermore, the platform is intended to become a useful instrument for bringing together transportation market leaders and worldwide industry specialists.

It will help to strengthen logistics systems, build transportation infrastructure, and develop IT technologies in the sphere of transportation and logistics, attracting investment and increasing freight transit throughout Central Asia.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport plays one of the key roles in the development of the transport infrastructure of the region and is one of the important links in the system of international transport corridors. The port is able to receive vessels throughout the year and carry out loading and unloading operations around the clock.

