Turkmenistan To Promote Its Turkmenbashi Seaport's Potential To Overseas Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Turkmenistan will present the capabilities and potential of its
Turkmenbashi International Seaport located in the Balkan region of
the country during the 19th International Exhibition on Transport
and Logistics – TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 in Tashkent,
Trend reports.
In addition to Turkmenistan, transport and logistics companies
from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Belarus, Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
China, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the UAE, Russia, Uzbekistan
and Switzerland will also take part in the event.
Furthermore, the platform is intended to become a useful
instrument for bringing together transportation market leaders and
worldwide industry specialists.
It will help to strengthen logistics systems, build
transportation infrastructure, and develop IT technologies in the
sphere of transportation and logistics, attracting investment and
increasing freight transit throughout Central Asia.
Meanwhile, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport plays one of
the key roles in the development of the transport infrastructure of
the region and is one of the important links in the system of
international transport corridors. The port is able to receive
vessels throughout the year and carry out loading and unloading
operations around the clock.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107354125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.