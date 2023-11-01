US Secretary Of State To Visit Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken will visit Türkiye, Trend reports.
Antony Blinken will arrive in Ankara on November 5.
