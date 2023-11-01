               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Secretary Of State To Visit Türkiye


11/1/2023 3:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Türkiye, Trend reports.

Antony Blinken will arrive in Ankara on November 5.

