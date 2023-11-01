Turkmenistan, South Korea Clinch Trade And Economic Partnership Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Turkmenistan and South Korea signed an agreement on the development of trade and economic partnership, Trend reports.

This agreement was signed following negotiations between the Turkmenistan's FM Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin.

Furthermore, the document was signed by the Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan Begench Gochmollayev and Minister Park Jin.

Prior to the signing ceremony, both nations' foreign ministers addressed in depth the main areas of trade and economic cooperation, including a wide variety of collaborative projects in industry, energy, digital technologies, environmental protection, and other sectors.

The parties recognized the successful cooperation within the framework of international bodies, particularly the United Nations, and the high degree of mutual support in ensuring peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Park Jin arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, which started on November 1 in Ashgabat and gathered about 200 delegates.

