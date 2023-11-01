Sharjah Book Fair Launches 42 Edition With 2,000 Participating Publisher

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The 42nd edition of Sharjah International Book fair launched Wednesday with more than 2,000 publisher from 108 countries, showcasing 1.5 million books.

The fair, held with South Korea as the guest of honor, was inaugurated by Sharjah Ruler Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi.

Kuwait is represented in the fair by National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL), as well as a number of government bodies and private publishing houses.

NCCAL representative Khalifah Al-Rabah spoke to KUNA about the council's keenness on participating in the fair saying that it is an opportunity to display the rich Kuwaiti literary and cultural productions. (end)

