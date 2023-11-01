Kuwait Lawmakers Okay Suggestions In Response To Israeli Gaza Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's parliament on Wednesday gave the thumbs up to a number of suggestions on a global response to Israeli acts of violence against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, all of which push for large-scale accountability.

Collectively, these suggestions aim to hold the Israeli president and military leaders alike responsible for the "atrocities" they have committed against the Palestinians, while simultaneously underlining Kuwait's "vociferous support" for Palestinian statehood rights, the lawmakers agreed.

Another suggestion approved urges pan-Islamic parliaments and governments around the world to "act decisively" as part of efforts to halt Israeli violence across Palestinian territories, subsequently allowing the urgent delivery of aid there.

Given the sizable Palestinian diaspora in Kuwait, most of whom ply their trade as teachers, one of the suggestions presses the government to take urgent measures to reunite them with their families who are caught in the violence, while another one calls for the formation of a fund to support reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

The Kuwaiti parliament also approved a suggestion that would allow Kuwaiti hospitals to admit Palestinians with critical wounds, particularly, women and children, in addition to a separate suggestion that on shutting Kuwaiti airspace to any attempt to harm the Palestinians.

The lawmakers unanimously backed a suggestion that that rejects even the slightest attempt to normalize ties with Israel, while a separate suggestion calls for a swift end to Israeli violence and maximum protection of the Palestinians. (end)

nma











MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107354084