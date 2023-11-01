Arab League Chief Calls For Solidarity To Foil Evil Plots Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit Wednesday called for Arab solidarity to thwart "evil" plots made against Palestinian people and the Arab countries.
It seems that the forced displacement of Palestinians will take a long-period battle, so it needs intensive Arab solidarity to foil these "evil" plots against Palestinians and Arab countries, he wrote on "X".
Aboul-Gheit's call came at a time when the Israeli occupation forces have been launching their aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 that resulted in the killing of 8,796 and the wounding of 22,319, according to health authorities in Gaza. (end)
